Senior Iranian Official: 'No Red Lines Remain,' All U.S. And Israeli Assets Are Legitimate Targets

The official said Tehran had sent a message to Israel to“prepare for what is coming,” adding that Iran's response would be public and unmistakable. He stressed that after what he described as aggression,“everything is possible,” including scenarios that had not previously been considered.

Accusing the United States and Israel of initiating a war with far-reaching and long-term consequences, the official said Iran was not surprised by what he called a joint U.S.-Israeli action. He added that Tehran's response would be“complex” and would not be bound by any timeline.

American and Israeli officials have not yet issued formal responses to the remarks, as tensions continue to escalate across the region amid fears of a broader confrontation.

The warning follows recent military exchanges between Iran and its adversaries, including reported strikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory missile launches across the Gulf. Regional governments have raised their alert levels amid concerns of further escalation.

For years, Iran has maintained that it would respond forcefully to any direct attack on its territory or leadership. Analysts say the latest rhetoric signals a shift toward open confrontation, with fewer diplomatic constraints and increased risk of sustained conflict.

The situation remains fluid, with international observers closely monitoring developments as the possibility of a wider regional war grows.