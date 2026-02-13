Iflo Pro Launches Iflo Pro Mini At The 2026 AHR Expo In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)



iFLO Pro®, a condensate management company, has launched its newest product, the iFLO Pro Mini®, a compact, automatic air conditioner drain cleaning system designed specifically for ductless mini-split, PTAC, VTAC and pancake HVAC systems. The debut took place at the 2026 AHR Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 2 through 4, 2026.

Miramar, Florida - February 13, 2026 - As buildings increasingly shift away from traditional central air systems, a reliability gap has emerged. Unlike central HVAC systems, ductless, PTAC, VTAC and compact systems typically do not include float switches or secondary condensate safety shutoffs. When drain lines clog, condensate backs up without warning, leading to water damage, mold and mildew growth, system shutdowns and costly emergency service calls. These failures have become a persistent and expensive problem for hotels, universities, schools, multifamily buildings, healthcare facilities and homeowners, particularly in high-humidity environments.







Addressing the Condensate Gap in Compact HVAC Systems

iFLO Pro Mini® was engineered to address this condensate management gap. The system provides continuous, automatic drain line maintenance, preventing the buildup of algae, biofilm and debris that cause blockages and overflows.

iFLO Pro Mini®:



Prevents condensate drain clogs before they occur

Reduces water damage, mold and odor issues

Minimizes emergency service calls and HVAC downtime

Extends equipment life and improves system reliability Operates automatically with no ongoing labor

Its compact form factor allows installation in tight spaces common to ductless, PTAC, VTAC and pancake HVAC applications, making it suitable for new construction and retrofit projects.

Target Applications

iFLO Pro Mini® is designed for facilities where condensate failures create significant risk and cost, including:



Hotels and hospitality properties

Schools and universities

Multifamily and mixed-use buildings

Condominiums and apartments

Healthcare and senior living facilities

Residential ductless HVAC installations Commercial PTAC, VTAC and compact systems

By proactively addressing condensate issues, iFLO Pro Mini® helps contractors reduce callbacks, facility managers protect assets and owners lower maintenance and remediation costs.

Built on Established iFLO® Technology

iFLO Pro Mini® expands on iFLO®'s condensate management platform, which has been installed across hundreds of thousands of HVAC systems. The Mini delivers that same preventive protection to systems that historically lacked any built-in safeguard against drain failures.







Global Expansion and Distributor Opportunities

As part of the iFLO Pro Mini® launch, iFLO Pro® is actively seeking international distribution partners. Territory opportunities are now available by country and region for qualified distributors, OEM partners and service organizations.

Availability

iFLO Pro Mini® will be available through HVAC distributors, professional contractor channels, OEM partnerships and select retail programs, with international rollouts underway.

For more information or distributor inquiries, please visit or email ....

About iFLO® Pro

iFLO® Pro delivers condensate management solutions designed to prevent drain line failures, water damage and system downtime. iFLO® Pro products are installed across residential, commercial, hospitality, institutional and educational HVAC applications worldwide.

© iFLO, LLC. iFLO®, iFLO® Pro and iFLO Pro Mini® are registered trademarks of iFLO, LLC. All rights reserved.