SBU Uncovers Scheme For Mass Production Of Fake Security Service Ids

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the SBU's press service, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of a series of operations, officers detained the organizer of the scheme in Kyiv. He turned out to be a former serviceman of a Ukrainian security and defense agency.

According to investigators, he involved 18 accomplices in the illegal business. Together they created an organized hierarchical structure with clearly defined roles and responsibilities. Their activities were carried out in rented offices across Ukraine, where equipment was installed for the mass production of fake documents.

The cost of the "services" ranged from $3,000 to $5,000 depending on the urgency of the order.

According to case materials, the suspects entered clients' personal data into the templates of forged ID cards and inserted their photographs following the design of genuine documents.

The finished products were delivered to customers via postal shipments disguised as printing materials or handed over during in-person meetings.

Those who purchased the fake IDs planned to use them to evade mobilization.

During searches of the suspects' homes and offices, law enforcement officers seized smartphones, computer equipment, forged stamps and seals of government institutions, and weapons. Investigators also confiscated about 100 fake IDs purporting to belong to the SBU and other military and law enforcement bodies, as well as fictitious orders, certificates and pro-Russian propaganda leaflets.

The organizer has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (obstructing the lawful activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

He is currently in custody and faces up to eight years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring all those involved to justice.

Photo credit: SBU