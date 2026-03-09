Moi Issues Safety Guidelines For Visitors To Malls, Markets During Precautionary Alerts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Interior has issued safety guidelines for visitors to markets and shopping malls on how to respond when receiving precautionary alerts through the national warning system.

The ministry urged the public to remain calm, follow official instructions and cooperate with security personnel to ensure public safety.

The guidelines include the following measures:

Take warning alerts seriously

Treat alert messages or notifications issued through the National Warning System seriously and follow the instructions provided by the authorities.

Stay inside the building

Remain indoors and stay calm if you hear an explosion or receive a national alert notification until official instructions confirm that the danger has passed.

Avoid open areas

Move immediately to the nearest safe building and stay away from windows, glass facades and exposed areas.

Know emergency exits

Visitors are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with emergency exits and evacuation routes in shopping malls or markets.

Use stairs during evacuation

In case evacuation is required, use stairs and emergency exits and avoid elevators.

Prevent crowding

Avoid pushing or overcrowding and move in an organized manner toward safe areas.

Report suspicious objects

Immediately inform security personnel if you notice any suspicious objects.

Do not approach unknown items

Avoid approaching unidentified objects or fragments that may be present at the site.

Do not photograph incidents

Refrain from photographing incidents or ongoing security procedures.

Cooperate with security staff

Follow instructions from security personnel and cooperate with them during emergencies.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that adherence to these safety guidelines helps ensure the safety of visitors and supports the efforts of security authorities in managing emergency situations.