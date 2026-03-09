Moi Issues Safety Guidelines For Visitors To Malls, Markets During Precautionary Alerts
Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Interior has issued safety guidelines for visitors to markets and shopping malls on how to respond when receiving precautionary alerts through the national warning system.
The ministry urged the public to remain calm, follow official instructions and cooperate with security personnel to ensure public safety.
The guidelines include the following measures:
Take warning alerts seriously
Treat alert messages or notifications issued through the National Warning System seriously and follow the instructions provided by the authorities.
Stay inside the building
Remain indoors and stay calm if you hear an explosion or receive a national alert notification until official instructions confirm that the danger has passed.
Avoid open areas
Move immediately to the nearest safe building and stay away from windows, glass facades and exposed areas.
Know emergency exits
Visitors are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with emergency exits and evacuation routes in shopping malls or markets.
Use stairs during evacuation
In case evacuation is required, use stairs and emergency exits and avoid elevators.
Prevent crowding
Avoid pushing or overcrowding and move in an organized manner toward safe areas.
Report suspicious objects
Immediately inform security personnel if you notice any suspicious objects.
Do not approach unknown items
Avoid approaching unidentified objects or fragments that may be present at the site.
Do not photograph incidents
Refrain from photographing incidents or ongoing security procedures.
Cooperate with security staff
Follow instructions from security personnel and cooperate with them during emergencies.
The Ministry of Interior stressed that adherence to these safety guidelines helps ensure the safety of visitors and supports the efforts of security authorities in managing emergency situations.
