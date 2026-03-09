Qatar Participates In GCC Information Ministers Extraordinary Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the extraordinary meeting of Their Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Information, which was held on Monday via video conference.

HE Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani represented the State of Qatar at the meeting, with the presence of HE CEO of the Qatar Media Corporationآ Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The meeting discussed enhancing joint Gulf media coordination and integration by formulating a unified Gulf media narrative that reflects the common stance of the GCC countries in addressing the repercussions of the current crisis and the security and political developments in the region, in light of the Iranian aggression against the GCC countries.

The meeting discussed the importance of addressing misleading information and narratives, false news and leaks through digital platforms and various media outlets, which aim to offend and distort the positions of the GCC countries in defending themselves against this aggression and threats targeting their security and stability.

Officials also addressed formulating and broadcasting media content in multiple languages â€‹â€‹that includes awareness and reassurance messages to citizens and residents in the GCC countries.

The material will highlight the stability of the situation and the readiness of vital sectors and basic services and enhance confidence in the information and data issued by the official authorities in the GCC countries.