Trump Says War On Iran Could Be 'Short-Term Excursion'
Doha, Qatar: President Donald Trump says the US-Israel war on Iran could be a“short-term excursion,” Al Jazeera reported.
He made the remarks at a Republican gathering in Doral, Florida.
In an earlier interview with CBS, Trump said:“I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no Air Force.”
The US military is“very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated timeframe to wrap up the assault on Iran, he added.
