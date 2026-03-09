Trump Says War On Iran Could Be 'Short-Term Excursion'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: President Donald Trump says the US-Israel war on Iran could be a“short-term excursion,” Al Jazeera reported.

He made the remarks at a Republican gathering in Doral, Florida.

In an earlier interview with CBS, Trump said:“I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no Air Force.”

The US military is“very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated timeframe to wrap up the assault on Iran, he added.