Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine Back In NZ Squad For South Africa T20is

New Zealand have welcomed back experienced campaigners Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, as per the ICC website. Bates (quad tear), Devonshire (broken finger) and Plimmer (shoulder) have completed their rehabilitation and are available for the series, which begins at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 15.

Sophie Devine will also make her return to the side for the first time since the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, as New Zealand continue preparations for their title defence at the upcoming marquee women's T20 tournament in England later this year.

Squad Rotation Details

The squad includes 15 players, with Bree Illing and Polly Inglis featuring for the opening two matches. They will make way later in the series for Lea Tahuhu and Devonshire as the team manages its squad rotation.

Coach Welcomes Return of Experience

Head coach Ben Sawyer said the return of Bates and Devine would add valuable experience to the squad.

"We're really excited to welcome back Suzie and Sophie for this next block of games. Their quality on the field speaks for itself, but what they bring culturally is really important for us as a team. I'm looking forward to having them mix in with some of the newer members of the squad," Sawyer said.

"Flora had a couple of back-to-back injuries that have kept her out of the squad for the last little while, which is never nice as a player," Sawyer said. It's really pleasing to be able to have her back in the group, fit and firing for when we need her."

New Zealand Squad for South Africa T20I series

New Zealand squad for South Africa T20I series: Melie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Flora Devonshire**, Lea Tahuhu**, Bree Illing**,* Polly Inglis*. (*first two T20's only, **last three T20's only).

