Qatar Airways Updates Flight Destinations Operating To And From Doha

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced an update to the list of limited flight schedules to and from Doha.

Citing the temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways said it intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected by the current disruption, and to help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH):

10-Mar: Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP), Moscow (SVO).

11-Mar: Cairo (CAI), Toronto (YYZ), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), London Heathrow (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Delhi (DEL), Jeddah (JED), Muscat (MCT), Hong Kong (HKG), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Melbourne (MEL).

Flights arriving to Doha (DOH):

10-Mar: Seoul (ICN), Moscow (SVO), London Heathrow (LHR), Delhi (DEL), Madrid (MAD), Islamabad (ISB), Beijing (PKX), Perth (PER), Nairobi (NBO), Istanbul (IST).

11-Mar: Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP), Moscow (SVO).

12-Mar: Cairo (CAI), Toronto (YYZ), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), London Heathrow (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Delhi (DEL), Jeddah (JED), Muscat (MCT), Hong Kong (HKG), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Melbourne (MEL).

The national carrier said that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations, adding that Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

It announced that it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. It also noted that a further update will be provided on 10 March 2026.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding."

For the latest flight updates and to book, it advised passenger to visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.

"Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel," it continued.