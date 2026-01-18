Mamata Govt Betraying Farmers, Singur Happy With PM Modi: BJP Leader

BJP leader Biman Ghosh on Sunday criticised the Mamata Banerjee West Bengal government, accusing it of betraying the farmers of the state. "Bengal belongs to the farmers, and the present Mamata government is betraying them. Under this government, many industries have been shut down. The people of Singur are happy with the Prime Minister Modi's arrival here..." Gosh said.

PM Modi's Infrastructure Push in Singur

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in Singur today, highlighting the Centre's focus on accelerating development in the State. The initiatives include the foundation-laying of an extended port gate system at Balagarh with an Inland Water Transport terminal and road overbridge, the launch of an electric catamaran in Kolkata, the inauguration of a new rail line between Jayrambati and Maynapur and the flagging off of three Amrit Bharat Express trains. The trains include Kolkata (Howrah) - Anand Vihar Terminal; Kolkata (Sealdah) - Banaras; Kolkata (Santragachi) - Tambaram.

Ghosh Slams Law and Order, Calls Govt 'Jihadi'

Meanwhile, Ghosh also spoke on the recent incident involving a female journalist being assaulted while covering the protests that erupted over the lynching of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Jharkhand. "The situation in Bengal is not good. Mamata Banerjee has nothing in her hands. All the incidents that took place in Beldanga will happen in all of West Bengal. This government is not a government of the public. This is a Jihadi government. They are not able to stop it. The Jihadis are roaming freely... The road has been blocked. This will continue. But in the 2026 elections, the people of West Bengal will throw out this government," he added.

His remarks follow the continued unrest in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad district, where protests broke out over the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a Bengali migrant worker, in Jharkhand.

