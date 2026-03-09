Moi Arrests Five For Violating Directive Prohibiting Operating Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The relevant authorities at the Ministry of Interior announced that they have arrested five individuals for violating the Ministry of Interior's directive concerning the prohibition of the use or operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in various regions of the country under the prevailing conditions.

The MoI statement added that they have been referred to the competent authorities in line with the established procedures in this matter.

MoI reiterated that the decision to ban the use, operation, or launch of drones of any type, size, or technology throughout all regions of the country is meant to enhance public safety and safeguard the community, and that the decision is applicable to citizens, residents, visitors, as well as governmental and semi-governmental bodies, companies, and institutions, until further notice.

The Ministry further emphasized that any use, attempt to operate, or facilitation of the operation of these drones represents a clear violation that necessitates legal accountability, affirming that it will not hesitate to take the necessary legal actions against anyone who violates this decision.