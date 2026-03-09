Qatar Joins Regional-EU Summit Amid Escalating Military Tensions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar on Monday participated in a joint summit bringing together leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, several regional countries and the European Union (EU), held virtually to discuss the escalating military situation in the region.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani led the Qatari delegation. Participants included the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Iraq, the Lebanese Republic, the Republic of Turkiye, and the Republic of Armenia.

The summit addressed the escalating military situation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

In his address, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of Iran's targeting of Qatari territories with ballistic missiles and drones. "These attacks constitute a blatant violation of our national sovereignty, a direct attack on our security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region," His Excellency said.

His Excellency commended the effective response of the Qatari Armed Forces, saying that their vigilance and defensive capabilities helped protect the country and contain the effects of the attacks.

HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the State of Qatar is fully prepared to defend its territories, protect its people, and safeguard its vital infrastructure. "We have complete confidence in the strength and readiness of our armed forces, and we continue to work with our partners to maintain stability and security in the region."

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's strongest condemnation of the attacks on the sovereign territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, the Republic of Turkiye, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Cyprus.

He affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with those countries in all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability, noting that these attacks undermine the principles of mediation and dialogue that the Sultanate of Oman has long championed and promoted in the region. His Excellency also welcomed an EU statement, which reflects the strength of relations between the bloc and the GCC countries.

The statement calls for de-escalation and affirms the commitment of the EU member states to protecting regional security and stability, particularly energy security, and ensuring freedom of navigation in accordance with international maritime regulations for commercial and civilian vessels.

His Excellency warned that the current situation does not only affect one country, but threatens the security of the entire region and exposes global energy markets and supply chains to serious risks. "Qatar has always been a reliable and responsible energy producer," he said, adding that the country remained committed to its partners and to the stability of global energy markets.

However, he said that attacks on energy facilities and the challenges facing maritime navigation in the Gulf forced Qatar to adopt temporary measures to ensure the safety of energy infrastructure and personnel. His Excellency said the measures cope with Qatar's responsibility to protect lives and vital assets, promising that full supply will resume once the situation stabilizes and the safety of facilities is assured.

HE Sheikh Mohammed pointed out that the strikes in the region targeted sovereign territories, endangered civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure. He noted that the State of Qatar had repeatedly warned, since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, that the continuation of war without a political solution would lead to further regional tensions and entanglements.

His Excellency emphasized that consolidating stability is a collective responsibility and maintaining international peace is a shared duty, reaffirming the State of Qatar's commitment to working with its regional and international partners, including the European Union, to prevent the spread of tension and de-escalate the situation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded by expressing his appreciation for the EU's support to the Gulf region in the field of defense, and voiced hopes for further cooperation in the future.