Prime Minister Sends Condolences To UAE FM Over Martyrdom Of Two Armed Forces Personnel

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the call, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the martyrdom of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while performing their national duties, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant them His vast mercy and to protect the United Arab Emirates and its people from all harm.