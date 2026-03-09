Amir Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of Canada

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Monday a phone call from Prime Minister of Canada HE Dr. Mark Carney.

During the conversation, HE the Prime Minister voiced Canada's condemnation of the continued blatant Iranian aggression against the State of Qatar and the countries of the region, describing it as a violation of their sovereignty and a threat to their security and stability.

HE the Prime Minister also commended the efficiency of the State of Qatar's management of the crisis and the measures it has taken to maintain the security and stability of the country. In this regard, he praised the efforts made by the concerned authorities in dealing with the situation developments.

In turn, HH the Amir reassured HE the Prime Minister about the situation of Canadian residents in the State of Qatar, stressing that they enjoy full care and attention, just like everyone else living in Qatar.

The call discussed the latest developments in the region, with both sides stressing the importance of de-escalation and intensifying regional and international efforts to contain the crisis, and prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic channels to enhance regional and international security and stability.