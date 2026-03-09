Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Restricts Movement Of Embassy Personnel In Pakistan

US Restricts Movement Of Embassy Personnel In Pakistan


2026-03-09 07:11:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: The US embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert, restricting the movement of personnel at the embassy and US consulates, according to Al Jazeera.

The consulate in Karachi was attacked by protesters soon after the US-Israel war on Iran broke out, leading to a deadly pushback from security forces.

The US has since stopped all consular operations at the embassy in Islamabad, and the consulates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

MENAFN09032026000063011010ID1110839026



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search