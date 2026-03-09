US Restricts Movement Of Embassy Personnel In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: The US embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert, restricting the movement of personnel at the embassy and US consulates, according to Al Jazeera.

The consulate in Karachi was attacked by protesters soon after the US-Israel war on Iran broke out, leading to a deadly pushback from security forces.

The US has since stopped all consular operations at the embassy in Islamabad, and the consulates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.