Usiran Talks In Oman Set Amid White House Push For 'Zero Nuclear Capability'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 6 (IANS) The White House said US talks with Iran will take place in Oman, with President Donald Trump's team pursuing diplomacy while insisting Tehran must accept“zero nuclear capability.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner“will be traveling to Oman for those talks tomorrow,” after a reporter noted the discussions had been expected in Turkey before being moved.

Leavitt did not give a detailed reason for the venue change, but framed the shift as part of the administration's broader approach.“Look, the president - diplomacy is always his first option when it comes to dealing with countries all around the world, whether it's our allies or our adversaries,” she said.

Asked what the agenda would be, Leavitt pointed to Trump's stated demands.“Diplomacy moving forward,” she said.“The president has obviously been quite clear in his demands of the Iranian regime. Zero nuclear capability is something he's been very explicit about, and he wants to see if a deal can be struck.”

Leavitt also issued a warning as negotiations begin.“And while these negotiations are taking place, I would remind the Iranian regime that the president has many options at his disposal aside from diplomacy, as the commander in chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world,” she said.

The briefing comments came as the White House sought to project a mix of readiness for talks and a hard line on nuclear limits, with Leavitt saying Trump was“standing by for an update” from his envoys after the Oman discussions.

She did not preview any potential concessions or timelines. Instead, she underscored that the president's default preference is diplomacy - but not at any cost.“The president is always willing to engage in diplomacy,” she said in response to a separate foreign-policy question.

The US and Iran have cycled through periods of direct and indirect diplomacy for years, often through intermediaries and third-country venues in the Gulf region. The core disputes have centered on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and regional security.

Oman has previously served as a quiet diplomatic channel between Washington and Tehran, hosting or facilitating back-channel contacts even when formal negotiations were stalled elsewhere.