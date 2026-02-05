Scrum Alliance Refreshes Mission & Vision To Reflect The Changing World Of Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance today announced a refreshed mission and vision designed to reflect the realities of a rapidly transforming global workplace and the growing importance of agility as a universal skill set.

Under the direction of the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors, the organization undertook a thoughtful process to revisit its mission and vision. The effort included workshops with board members, executive leadership, and staff, as well as feedback gathered from members across Scrum Alliance's global community.

The updated statements reflect Scrum Alliance's commitment to Agile for AnyoneTM -recognizing agility as a set of skills that extend beyond roles, frameworks, and industries.

Mission:

We enable professionals to solve complex problems and deliver value efficiently through agile education, skills recognition, and connection to a global community of experts.

Vision:

We envision a world where agile is for anyone-fostering collaboration, adaptability, and better outcomes for all.

"The world of work is changing faster than ever, with AI, automation, and complexity reshaping how organizations operate," said Tristan Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Scrum Alliance. "I'm proud of what our organization, our board, and members of our community accomplished together in shaping this next chapter. Our refreshed mission and vision recognize that equipping professionals with the skills to navigate today's challenges is more imperative than ever. This responsibility is central to who we are."

Since the founding of Scrum Alliance in the early 2000s, the world has changed dramatically. In recent years, professionals and organizations have faced accelerating advances in AI and automation, economic shifts, and the need to deliver value faster and more efficiently. In this context, agility has emerged as a must-have capability. Agility enables individuals and enterprises to adapt, innovate, and deliver value amid uncertainty and flux.

"In an era of rapid change, clarity is a competitive advantage," said Tracee Aliotti, Chief Marketing Officer of Scrum Alliance. "An effective mission must clearly articulate who you serve, how, and why, while the vision paints a picture of the ultimate reality we are striving to create. These new statements ensure our mission readies us for action while our vision inspires belief."

With nearly two million members worldwide, Scrum Alliance continues to support professionals and organizations as modern challenges necessitate agility and a responsive, adaptable posture. You can learn more about the organization's new mission and vision in its latest annual report.

About Scrum Alliance

Scrum Alliance is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit professional association committed to supporting professionals who enable organizational change. Through agile education, skills recognition, and a global community grounded in shared values, Scrum Alliance helps professionals apply agility in any context, including navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI, automation, and emerging technologies.

