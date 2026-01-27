Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Hospitality Connectivity Summit (PHOTO)

The summit will feature speeches of Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Florian Sengstschmid, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ookla Stephen Bye and a number of officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.