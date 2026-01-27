Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Oil Price Up To USD 62.15 Pb -KPC

2026-01-27 03:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose USD 1.19 to USD 62.15 per barrel (pb) in Monday's trading, compared with USD 60.96 per barrel the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to USD 65.59 pb, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 44 cents to USD 60.63 pb. (end)
