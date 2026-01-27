403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Oil Price Up To USD 62.15 Pb -KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose USD 1.19 to USD 62.15 per barrel (pb) in Monday's trading, compared with USD 60.96 per barrel the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to USD 65.59 pb, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 44 cents to USD 60.63 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to USD 65.59 pb, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 44 cents to USD 60.63 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment