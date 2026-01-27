PMK Founder Ramadoss Explores Alliance With TVK Ahead Of TN Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) As preparations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections intensify, shifting alliance equations are reshaping the state's political landscape. The PMK, founded by Dr. Ramadoss, is now reportedly exploring the possibility of forging an alliance with TVK, following obstacles to its entry into the DMK-led alliance.

Political negotiations across Tamil Nadu have gathered momentum in recent weeks, with major parties recalibrating their strategies ahead of the polls.

The AIADMK-led NDA alliance has already begun seat-sharing discussions, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss continues to remain part of this front. Sources indicate that the AIADMK may be willing to offer up to 18 Assembly seats to the PMK as part of the NDA arrangement, a development that briefly raised expectations of renewed bargaining power for the party.

Amid these talks, speculation grew that the Ramadoss-led faction of the PMK might consider returning to the DMK-led alliance, especially in the context of broader opposition realignments.

However, those expectations appear to have been dashed due to resistance from within the DMK camp itself.

According to reports, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan strongly opposed the inclusion of Ramadoss' party in the DMK alliance, citing ideological and political differences.

This opposition is said to have effectively blocked the PMK founder's entry into the DMK front. At the same time, the Anbumani-led PMK faction reportedly placed a firm condition that the Ramadoss faction should not be accommodated within the AIADMK–BJP-led NDA alliance either.

These developments left the PMK founder's camp politically constrained, with limited room to manoeuvre within the two dominant alliance blocs. In this context, the PMK founded by Dr. Ramadoss is now said to be holding discussions with the TVK to explore a fresh alliance option.

Sources suggest that senior political intermediaries, including former AIADMK minister K. Sengottaiyan, may facilitate talks, with formal discussions expected within the next one or two days.

Dr. Ramadoss, who customarily meets the media every Thursday at his Thailapuram residence, is expected to make an announcement regarding the party's alliance strategy soon.

Political observers believe that any decision involving TVK could have a notable impact on pre-election calculations, particularly as emerging parties seek to position themselves as alternatives outside the traditional DMK-AIADMK binary.