Canadian PM Moves to Retreat from Remarks Made in Economic Forum
(MENAFN) Canada’s prime minister reportedly sought to dial back comments he made earlier this month at the World Economic Forum in Davos during a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, according to statements by a senior US official.
Speaking in a televised interview, the US Treasury secretary addressed questions about Trump’s threat to impose a 100% tariff on Canadian goods and the potential consequences of such a move. He cautioned that such a tariff would be “a disaster for Canada,” but pointed to a noticeable change in tone from Ottawa following direct talks between the two leaders.
"I was in the Oval (Office) with the president today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos," Bessent said.
He went on to stress the close economic and political ties between Canada and the United States, noting that the two countries are deeply interconnected. In this context, he suggested that Canada’s leadership should focus on domestic priorities rather than broader international ambitions.
Carney "should do what's best, that for the Canadian people, rather than trying to push his own globalist agenda," he added.
Separately, Canadian officials indicated that Ottawa does not plan to move toward a free trade agreement with Beijing. Canada has "no intention" to pursue a free trade deal with China, Carney said Sunday after Trump’s warning of a 100% tariff on Canadian exports.
Separately, Canadian officials indicated that Ottawa does not plan to move toward a free trade agreement with Beijing. Canada has "no intention" to pursue a free trade deal with China, Carney said Sunday after Trump’s warning of a 100% tariff on Canadian exports.
