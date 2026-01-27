403
Germany Announces USD1.1M Bounty for Information on Berlin Saboteurs
(MENAFN) German federal prosecutors have announced a €1 million ($1.1 million) reward for intelligence leading to the capture of perpetrators behind this month's high-voltage cable attack in Berlin, Iris Spranger, the Senator for Interior Affairs for the German capital, confirmed Monday.
During a Berlin State Parliament's Interior Committee session, Spranger verified reports that the Federal Prosecutor's Office had announced the reward for concrete information related to the sabotage of power cables.
She said the federal government considered the amount appropriate, describing it as an exceptional measure.
"This is a one-off case. I cannot recall the federal government ever offering a reward of this magnitude under similar circumstances," she added.
The unprecedented reward seeks to identify those behind the arson attack and secure critical intelligence that could crack the case, Spranger stated, labeling the incident as a "terrorist act."
The Jan. 3 assault triggered one of the most prolonged power failures Berlin has experienced since World War II.
Approximately 100,000 residents in the city's southwest were impacted, with roughly 50,000 households left without electricity and heating for several days.
Stromnetz Berlin, the operator of Berlin's electricity network, was able to fully restore power to all customers only on the fifth day after the attack.
The far-left extremist "Volkan Group" later claimed responsibility for the sabotage.
Meanwhile, the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced that it had launched an investigation into the incident on suspicion of terrorism.
The massive bounty reflects authorities' determination to prosecute those responsible for the attack that paralyzed a major section of the German capital's infrastructure.
