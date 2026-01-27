'Dhamaal 4' Release Pushed To Now Reach Cinema Halls In July

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) It seems like movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to witness the fourth instalment in the popular 'Dhamaal' franchise.

The makers announced the new release date of the forthcoming laughter ride on Tuesday. "Dhamaal" will now be reaching the cinema halls on July 3 this year.

This is the second time that the release of the drama has been pushed.

Initially, "Dhamaal 4" was slated to reach the theatres on March 19. However, in order to avoid a box-office clash with two much-hyped dramas - Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's "Toxic", the makers chose June 12 as the new release date.

Now, the makers have decided to push the release yet again.

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Joining in on the fun, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the cast this time.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

Refreshing your memory, the first instalment in the franchise,“Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The project stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

In 2011, came the sequel "Double Dhamaal", followed by the third reboot titled "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

The story of "Total Dhamaal" is believed to be loosely based on the 2015 outing "Vacation" with a couple of scenes inspired by the 2014 film "Blended".