Large Parts of US Prepare for Intense Wave of Extreme Cold
(MENAFN) Large parts of the United States were preparing for an intense wave of extreme cold as recovery efforts from a powerful winter storm continued into Monday. The storm left vast areas covered in heavy snow and ice, while plunging temperatures threatened to worsen conditions for millions of residents.
According to reports, cold weather warnings were issued across much of the central and eastern regions of the country. A polar vortex is expected to push temperatures to record lows in parts of the South and the Northeast during the week. The bitter cold is also expected to slow snow and ice removal, as any melting during the day is likely to refreeze overnight due to temperatures dropping into the single digits.
Forecasts indicate that some areas may not experience temperatures above freezing until early February. The Midwest is expected to bear the brunt of the cold snap, with conditions predicted to be especially harsh.
In Minneapolis, which has recently seen unrest following federal actions targeting migrants, temperatures were projected to drop to -13F (-25C) on Monday. Farther south, cities known for milder winters, such as San Antonio and Austin in Texas, were forecast to reach only 20F (-7C).
Strong winds are expected to intensify the cold, making conditions feel even more severe than indicated by air temperature readings alone.
For many communities, the timing of the cold spell has added to existing hardships. Reports indicate that hundreds of thousands of residents across 11 states remain without electricity. Significant outages have been recorded in Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana, contributing to a nationwide total approaching 800,000 people without power, according to outage tracking data.
The combination of prolonged freezing temperatures, power disruptions, and lingering snow and ice continues to pose serious challenges for large sections of the country.
