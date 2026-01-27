Before Making Baseless Remarks, Shakeel Ahmad Should Think Once, Says Manickam Tagore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday hit back strongly at former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad over his remarks on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, saying the party's strategy is rooted in unity, inclusion and the mass outreach led by Rahul Gandhi through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Our strategy, on the other hand, is represented by a leader who undertook a 4,000-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot to eliminate hatred,” Tagore told IANS.

He added that the march was aimed at countering hatred allegedly spread by the RSS against minorities and promoting love, affection and brotherhood across the country.

“Hatred against whom? Hatred that the RSS was spreading against minorities. To counter that hatred and to spread love, affection, and brotherhood, Rahul Gandhi walked 4,000 kilometres. Before making such baseless remarks about such a leader, Shakeel should think at least once before speaking,” Tagore said.

Tagore's comments came amid a war of words triggered by statements made by Shakeel Ahmad after quitting the Congress, in which he questioned the leadership and political approach of Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed rejected any suggestion that the party forces leaders out or harbours resentment against those who leave.“In my view, that would be completely wrong, because such a decision is not taken by the Congress, and when someone leaves the Congress, they leave of their own will,” Jawed told IANS.

He stressed that the Congress has a long-standing tradition of not publicly debating individual exits.“It has been our tradition that we never discuss that issue, nor do we hold any kind of grudge. If someone has left the Congress, they must have left of their own accord,” Jawed added.

The remarks come amid internal churning within the Opposition camp, with senior Congress leaders seeking to project unity and defend Rahul Gandhi's leadership amid criticism from former party members.

Shakeel Ahmad, who recently resigned from the Congress following electoral setbacks, had made sharp comments on Rahul Gandhi, questioning his leadership style and political decisions, prompting strong rebuttals from party MPs defending the Congress' ideology and mass-connect strategy.