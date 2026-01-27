403
Israel Bans Al Jazeera, Al-Mayadeen Across Media Platforms, TV
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have ordered the blocking of Qatar-based Al Jazeera and Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen across digital platforms, television screens, and YouTube.
The ban, signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and announced Sunday, prohibits broadcasting and internet companies, as well as YouTube, from providing services to the two networks within Israel.
“From today, they (Al Jazeera) and Al-Mayadeen will be blocked in Israel—both on their websites, on television, and on YouTube! And at the discretion of the Minister of Defense, it will also be possible to disrupt them on satellite,” Karhi said on the social media platform X.
Karhi stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government approved the expanded measure, citing an amended law that allowed the move. He added that Al Jazeera had already been “almost completely” blocked under the revised legislation.
According to reports, the ban will remain in effect for 90 days. The decision extends restrictions imposed over two years ago under the “Al Jazeera law,” which banned broadcasting of the two channels inside Israel.
The Knesset last month passed an amendment permitting the communications minister to shut down foreign media outlets even without a state of emergency. Under the law, if the prime minister determines, based on security assessments, that a foreign broadcaster threatens state security, the communications minister may issue orders with Cabinet approval.
Measures can include halting broadcasts, closing offices, confiscating equipment, and blocking websites.
