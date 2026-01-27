Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Visits United Arab Emirates (PHOTO)


2026-01-27 01:05:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the 2nd Session of the Women's Parliamentary Forum of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), a source in the parliament told Trend.

The parliamentary delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker was welcomed at the international airport of Abu Dhabi by the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), Saqr Ghobash; Deputy Chairperson of the FNC and Chairperson of the PAM Women's Parliamentary Forum, Maryam Bin Theneya, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UAE, Elchin Baghirov and other officials.

The visit schedules the speech and a number of meetings by Gafarova at the PAM Women's Parliamentary Forum session.

Trend News Agency

