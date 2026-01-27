Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Visits United Arab Emirates (PHOTO)
The parliamentary delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker was welcomed at the international airport of Abu Dhabi by the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), Saqr Ghobash; Deputy Chairperson of the FNC and Chairperson of the PAM Women's Parliamentary Forum, Maryam Bin Theneya, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UAE, Elchin Baghirov and other officials.
The visit schedules the speech and a number of meetings by Gafarova at the PAM Women's Parliamentary Forum session.
