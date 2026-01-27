403
Gregory Bovino Departs from Key US Border Patrol Position
(MENAFN) A senior figure within the US Border Patrol has been taken out of his nationwide role, with reports indicating that Gregory Bovino is no longer serving as the agency’s “commander at large.”
According to accounts from officials familiar with the decision, Bovino has been reassigned to his previous post in El Centro, California, where he is expected to step down in the near future.
The move is widely seen as sudden and significant.
Observers say the decision is the clearest signal yet that the Trump administration may be easing its hardline posture after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a US citizen and intensive care nurse who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a Border Patrol agent operating under Bovino’s authority.
The shake-up could extend beyond Bovino. Reports suggest that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her close adviser Corey Lewandowski—both considered key supporters of Bovino within the department—may also face uncertainty over their positions.
Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump announced that border czar Tom Homan was being sent to Minnesota as tensions rise following two deadly incidents this month involving immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis. Officials said Homan would oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state “to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”
Trump also said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had sought cooperation on criminal enforcement matters, noting that they "seemed to be on a similar wavelength" during what he described as a "very good" phone call.
In addition, the president confirmed he spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, with whom Homan is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
