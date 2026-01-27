Atkinsréalis Appoints Gosia Baron To Lead Building Design Excellence In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services company, has appointed Gosia Baron as Service Director for their Buildings & Places market, reinforcing its commitment to technical excellence and integrated design leadership. `

In this role, Gosia will lead the firm's Building Design service, spanning architecture, structural engineering, building services, and specialist disciplines including CTS, VT, and FLS. Working closely with regional and global market leads, she will drive consistency in project performance, strengthen technical capability and support the delivery of the Buildings & Places strategy.

With more than 20 years of experience in architecture, planning, and urban design, Gosia has held senior leadership roles across global design firms. Most recently, she served as Regional Operations Director at Arcadis, where she oversaw Middle East operations and strategic performance. Her earlier roles at CallisonRTKL and Atkins, prior to its transition to AtkinsRéalis, (now AtkinsRéalis) saw her lead complex master planning and design projects across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as AtkinsRéalis accelerates its integrated design approach to meet evolving client needs and deliver sustainable, high-performing solutions. Gosia's leadership will be central to aligning technical excellence with strategic priorities, ensuring design services deliver measurable impact for clients and communities.

Matthew Tribe, Managing Director – Planning, Design & Engineering, AtkinsRéalis Middle East, said:“Gosia's appointment signals a bold step in shaping the future of design in the Middle East. Her leadership will enable us to elevate technical excellence and embed innovation at the heart of every project. By aligning our design service with the region's evolving ambitions, we are creating spaces that are not only functional and sustainable but transformative for generations to come.”

Gosia Baron commented:“I'm delighted to be back at AtkinsRéalis to lead the design service. My focus will be on embedding technical rigor, supporting our teams, and ensuring our services deliver measurable value and impact for clients and communities.”