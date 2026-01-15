403
Colombia’s Petro to visit White House on Feb. 3
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Wednesday that he will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 3.
Petro said during a Cabinet session that combating drug trafficking will be a key topic of discussion.
Trump had revealed last week that the leaders would meet following a phone call with Petro, though no specific date was provided at the time.
The conversation reportedly eased tensions between the two nations, with both leaders exchanging positive remarks and agreeing to a formal meeting.
In October, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Petro and members of his family, citing alleged links to drug trafficking, claims the Colombian president has denied.
