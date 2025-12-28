MEET48's 2026 Roadshow Successfully Held In Seoul, Unveiling Multiple Products To Lead The Global AI + Web3 Entertainment Industry

On December 26, 2025, MEET48 - the world's first idol fan economy ecosystem built on a Web3-native architecture and deeply integrating AI and UGC - jointly held the “MEET48 2026 Annual Roadshow For Al Entertainment UGC Platform & Web3.0 Strategy” Launch Event in Seoul, South Korea, together with POChain, an AIGC digital content creator L1 ecosystem; Auditions GO, an AIUGC virtual idol music-and-dance development ecosystem simulation game planned and developed by the original operating market team of Audition; Hash Global; the Web3 Entertainment Alliance; and The Fan, powered by BNB Chain. Centered on the deep integration of AI, UGC, entertainment content, and Web3 technologies, the event systematically showcased MEET48's future-oriented development strategy and global expansion blueprint.

At the event, MEET48 officially announced strategic partnerships with two major Korean core partners, Zanybros and Gaudio Lab, and jointly released a forward-looking AI Entertainment Strategic Cooperation Declaration. Covering key areas such as AI large models, virtual idols, visual production, interactive games, AI audio technologies, and the Web3 fan economy ecosystem, the collaboration adopts the“AI Co-Creator” model as its core, aiming to build a two-way entertainment bridge between China and South Korea and further establish a globally connected AI × Entertainment × Gaming × Web3 content network.

Notably, through a combination of online live streaming and on-site activities, this launch event presented MEET48's upcoming product roadmap to millions of users worldwide. Multiple products are scheduled to be released progressively in the first half of 2026, including:



ParoAI: The core LLM of the MEET48 AI UGC ecosystem that understands creative intent to generate multimodal content, powering storytelling, characters, and interactive experiences while lowering the barrier to high-quality creation.

MEET48.ai: An AI UGC social community for idol fans where users create, share, and co-create AI content with ParoAI, turning AI creation into a visible, interactive, and community-driven social experience.

Auditions GO: The world's first AI-driven virtual idol rhythm and stage performance Web3 game, where players use $IDOL to create, train, and debut on-chain virtual idols whose assets are tradable on BNB Chain. The game is powered by a proprietary training model based on historical performance data and music libraries owned by MEET48 / SNH48. POChain: A fully sovereign AIGC-focused Layer 1 blockchain for Web3 creators, EVM-compatible with BNB Chain, designed as next-generation infrastructure for AI-native content creation and value settlement. According to the roadmap, the POChain ecosystem will progressively launch the following products in 2026:



: POChain's content display hub that standardizes the presentation of text, audio, video, and AIGC content while building a trusted, scalable content pool through on-chain authentication.

POCShow.ai: A decentralized virtual idol trainee platform on POChain that enables voting, debut ownership, fan economy participation, and revenue sharing through on-chain consensus mechanisms.

: A decentralized music creation and distribution platform integrating AI music and MV generation to provide creators with end-to-end solutions from creation and copyright authentication to on-chain distribution. POCast.ai: A decentralized audio content ecosystem where creators publish and monetize content on-chain with transparent revenue sharing, while users safely support creators and access exclusive content or NFTs.

At the event, seven idols who ranked at the top in the first“MEET48 Best7” and WIPA - Hu Xiaohui, Han Jiale, Liu Zengyan, Zhang Xiaoying, He Linyan, Li Qiuyue, and Zhu Yixin - delivered multiple outstanding live performances and participated in a fan appreciation handshake session, engaging in close interaction with attending audiences.

About MEET48

MEET48 is the world's first idol fan economy ecosystem built on a Web3-native architecture and deeply integrating AI and UGC, dedicated to transforming fans from passive consumers in traditional entertainment systems into active participants and producers empowered by AI tools. Users can create 3D digital avatars, virtual idols, music, dance, and multimedia content on the platform, directly supplying content for platform dApps and next-generation games. All user-generated content is stored on POChain, MEET48's proprietary Layer 1 blockchain, and adopts“Proof of Creativity” as its consensus mechanism, allowing content value to continuously accumulate and be returned to creators through community voting and fan interactions. MEET48 is redefining the traditional idol economy by building a global entertainment ecosystem driven by AI and co-created by communities, enabling every act of creation and participation to generate tangible cultural and economic value.

MEET48 Official Website:

Twitter (X):

Telegram: