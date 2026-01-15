Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026

STARTRADER, a global broker, has announced a renewed partnership with the UAE Men's National Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7th, 2026. As part of the agreement, STARTRADER's branding will appear on the official team jerseys throughout the tournament.

As the CEO of STARTRADER stated, this partnership carries a strong message to the audience. It reinforces the pillars on which they operate. In cricket and in trading, trust in the team and in the strategy is the main force that leads participants in each of these fields to achieve more growth. The broker is licensed by five regulatory authorities around the world (SCA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, FSC), which further highlights the trust aspect, allowing clients to aim for growth with peace of mind.

The statements from both leaders highlight the strong alignment between the worlds of trading and sport, particularly cricket. In both arenas, progress is built on preparation, discipline, and precision: values that transform effort into results and ambition into success.







About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as a core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and SCA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

