Kandahar Road Being Asphalted At 70M Afs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Work has begun on paving the Panjwai two-way road in Kandahar city's seventh district, a project spanning 1,100 meters in length and 40 meters in width, at a cost of about 70 million afghanis.

The spokesman for Kandahar Municipality, Saifullah Asim, said the asphalt paving work on one side of the road began today and is expected to be completed within two days.

Work on the other side is already underway and is projected to take about two and a half months. The project is funded entirely by the municipality's budget.

A resident of the 7th district, Saleh Mohammad, noted that the road was previously narrow and in poor condition, frequently causing traffic accidents.

He added that although some homes and shops were demolished to accommodate the expansion, the widened road will significantly improve safety and traffic flow.

According to Kandahar Municipality, so far in the current solar year 1404, 12 major projects-most of them road construction initiatives-have been completed, with additional large and small development projects currently in progress.

hz/sa