Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Envoy Unveils Next Step In Gaza Peace Effort


2026-01-15 04:00:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East has announced the launch of the second phase of the US mediation plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Steve Witkoff said in a social media post on Wednesday that Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza is“moving from a ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.”

He explained that the second phase would establish a transitional administration to govern Palestine and oversee the“full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza.”

“The United States expects Hamas to fully comply with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will have serious consequences,” Witkoff added.

Hamas has not yet commented on the announcement.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, Israel has violated the US-brokered ceasefire more than 1,190 times since it came into effect in October, killing over 400 Palestinians and preventing critical humanitarian aid from reaching the enclave.

Pajhwok Afghan News

