Real Estate Activity Hits QR1.99Bn Across 456 Deals In December

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The real estate transactions index recorded a total value of QR1.990bn for 456 real estate deals in December last year.

The real estate sector serves as a cornerstone that mirrors Qatar's progress and shapes its future. The country's realty market is poised for continued expansion, supported by key strengths and strategic enablers such as strong investment environment, high quality of life and word-class infrastructure.

Compared to November 2025 the index of number of properties recorded a decrease of 14 percent, while the value of real estate trading index declined by 12 percent. Meanwhile the index of traded areas registered a decrease of 16 percent according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice released, yesterday.

On the other hand there was a significant surge as the realty transactions registered a total value of QR1.043bn for 283 deals in December 2024.

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during December 2025.

The real estate market index for December this year noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR873m. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR645m and Al Dhaayen Municipality's transactions reached QR178m.

In case of the number of sold properties in December the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (34 percent), followed by Doha (27 percent) and Al Wakrah (11 percent). According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (36 percent), followed by Doha (35 percent), and Al Dhaayen (8 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for December, witnessing five properties in the municipality of Doha, and five in Al Rayyan municipality.

In the third quarter of 2025, the real estate transactions logged the highest value during September last year with a total of QR1.861bn. While August 2025 registered QR1.129bn and July QR1.501bn value of transactions.

With the country's strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors.

The real estate market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities

Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses and creating a welcoming environment for both investors and skilled workers.

The real estate sector plays a crucial role in Qatar's economic growth, significantly contributing to its expansion. The foreign direct investment in real estate (FDIRE) is a key driver of economic diversification, ranking second among non-hydrocarbon investments in the country.