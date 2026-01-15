30 Suspects Detained In Nangarhar For Drug Trafficking

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested 30 individuals in eastern Nangarhar province in connection with drug trafficking and sales, seizing significant quantities of narcotics.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the arrests were made over the past seven days by the Nangarhar Police Counter-Narcotics Unit.

Authorities recovered more than 17 kilograms of hashish, over 6,000 narcotic pills, as well as quantities of crystal meth and heroin from the suspects.

hz/sa