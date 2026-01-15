Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
30 Suspects Detained In Nangarhar For Drug Trafficking

30 Suspects Detained In Nangarhar For Drug Trafficking


2026-01-15 04:00:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested 30 individuals in eastern Nangarhar province in connection with drug trafficking and sales, seizing significant quantities of narcotics.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the arrests were made over the past seven days by the Nangarhar Police Counter-Narcotics Unit.

Authorities recovered more than 17 kilograms of hashish, over 6,000 narcotic pills, as well as quantities of crystal meth and heroin from the suspects.

hz/sa

MENAFN15012026000174011037ID1110602073



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search