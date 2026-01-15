403
Trump claims Iran protester executions are being halted
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had been informed the “executions” of anti-government protesters in Iran are currently being stopped.
“We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He added, "There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it."
Trump has consistently expressed support for protesters in Iran, where government crackdowns are reported to have caused growing casualties.
“We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place, and we're going to find out. I mean, I'll find out after this, you'll find out, but we've been told under authority, and I hope it's true. Who knows," he added.
When asked whether military strikes against Iran are “off the table,” Trump replied: "We’ll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."
Meanwhile, as stated by reports, the US has begun withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East following warnings from Iranian officials that Tehran would target American installations if Washington launched strikes.
