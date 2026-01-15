403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Report reveals US army ability to attack Iran is limited
(MENAFN) Washington’s ability to carry out military action against Iran is currently limited, as US officials assess possible moves amid rising regional tensions and ongoing unrest inside the country, according to reports citing officials familiar with the matter.
US President Donald Trump has been presented with a broad set of proposals from defense officials, including options that would target Iran’s nuclear program, as stated by reports. However, the range of feasible actions appears to be constrained by the current deployment of US forces in the region.
In June, US forces conducted airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — during a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, in an operation known as Operation Midnight Hammer, according to reports.
Since then, US military posture in the region has shifted. Key naval assets, including the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and several accompanying warships, were moved from the eastern Mediterranean to the Caribbean, reducing overall US naval firepower in the Middle East.
Despite this reduction, the US Navy continues to maintain a limited presence in the region. Reports indicate that three missile-capable destroyers remain deployed, including the USS Roosevelt, which recently entered the Red Sea. In addition, at least one submarine equipped to launch missiles is operating in the area, according to officials.
Alternative forms of pressure are also being considered. US officials have indicated that cyber operations or strikes aimed at Iran’s internal security infrastructure remain among the options under review.
Any potential action is not expected to be immediate and would likely occur days later, officials said, warning that such a move could provoke a “vigorous” response from Iran. Earlier, a senior military official noted that commanders had requested additional time to strengthen positions and bolster defenses in anticipation of possible retaliation.
Concerns over a possible US strike have intensified as protests continue to spread across Iran. Trump has said he canceled planned meetings with Iranian officials and voiced support for demonstrators. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they described as “riots” and “terrorism.”
US President Donald Trump has been presented with a broad set of proposals from defense officials, including options that would target Iran’s nuclear program, as stated by reports. However, the range of feasible actions appears to be constrained by the current deployment of US forces in the region.
In June, US forces conducted airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — during a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, in an operation known as Operation Midnight Hammer, according to reports.
Since then, US military posture in the region has shifted. Key naval assets, including the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and several accompanying warships, were moved from the eastern Mediterranean to the Caribbean, reducing overall US naval firepower in the Middle East.
Despite this reduction, the US Navy continues to maintain a limited presence in the region. Reports indicate that three missile-capable destroyers remain deployed, including the USS Roosevelt, which recently entered the Red Sea. In addition, at least one submarine equipped to launch missiles is operating in the area, according to officials.
Alternative forms of pressure are also being considered. US officials have indicated that cyber operations or strikes aimed at Iran’s internal security infrastructure remain among the options under review.
Any potential action is not expected to be immediate and would likely occur days later, officials said, warning that such a move could provoke a “vigorous” response from Iran. Earlier, a senior military official noted that commanders had requested additional time to strengthen positions and bolster defenses in anticipation of possible retaliation.
Concerns over a possible US strike have intensified as protests continue to spread across Iran. Trump has said he canceled planned meetings with Iranian officials and voiced support for demonstrators. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they described as “riots” and “terrorism.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment