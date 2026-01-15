QC Hosts '4Th Private Sector Social Responsibility Conference'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth edition of the“Private Sector Social Responsibility and Its Role in Sustainable Development” Conference opened yesterday, at the Qatar Chamber's headquarters, bringing together a distinguished gathering of officials, experts, and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Minister of State, Chairman of Qatar National Library, and International Ambassador for Social Responsibility; Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, Advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers; Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers; H E Tarek El Nabulsi, Minister Plenipotentiary and Director of the Development and Social Policies Department at the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs; Dr. Hashim Sulaiman Hussein, Head of the Investment and Technology Promotion Office in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO); Prof. Yousef Abdul Ghaffar, Chairman of the Regional Network for CSR; and Dr. Ali Al Ibrahim, Director General of

the Regional Network Consultancy.

The two-day conference is hosted by the Qatar Chamber in collaboration with the Union of Arab Chambers, the League of Arab States, the Regional Network Consultancy, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

The conference aims to highlight the growing role of the private sector, particularly family businesses, in promoting social responsibility and integrating sustainability principles into corporate strategies, in line with sustainable development goals.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, QC Chairman, emphasised that private sector social responsibility has become a strategic pillar of good governance, enhancing competitiveness and building trust with society, stressing the pivotal role of the private sector as a key partner in achieving sustainable development.

For his part, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari emphasised that integrating sustainability and social responsibility into Arab family businesses

is essential for achieving comprehensive social development and building more cohesive and sustainable economies.

He commended the Qatar Chamber's strategic role in stimulating the national economy, and driving growth in Qatar, thanks to its efforts in linking business sectors, and promoting the Qatari private sector's presence on the international stage. He noted that social responsibility has evolved from seasonal initiatives into a core component of corporate governance, underscoring that the long-term sustainability of family businesses relies on sound governance, transparency, alignment with sustainable development goals, investment in human capital, and support for innovation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, thanked Qatar Chamber for hosting the conference, noting that it serves as a model of commitment to social responsibility through its keenness to embrace initiatives that support this vital area. The conference's first day featured three panel discussions. The first session, entitled“Governance of Social Responsibility in Arab Family Businesses,” featured a distinguished group of speakers and experts and was led by Advisor Ghanem bin Saad Al-Khayareen, Honorary Member of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility.

During the session, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani presented a working paper entitled“Transparency, Disclosure, Trust Building and Their Applications in Family Businesses in the GCC Countries”.