President Ilham Aliyev Approves Cultural Concept 'Azerbaijani Culture 2040' - Decree

"Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Cultural Concept of Azerbaijan has been approved,reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The document was signed to create a modern cultural model that ensures the protection of national and spiritual values, and ensures systematic and sustainable development in the field of culture.

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan must:

coordinate the measures envisaged in the concept;

report to the president of Azerbaijan once a year on the implementation status of the measures envisaged in the concept;

resolve other issues arising from the decree.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the measures envisaged in the concept will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication on the order of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve issues arising from this decree.