US Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries, Including Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Trump administration has announced a pause on immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Fox News reports.

A State Department memorandum, first obtained by Fox News Digital, instructs consular officers to refuse immigrant visa applications under existing legal authorities while the department undertakes a comprehensive review of its screening and vetting procedures.

The countries affected by the suspension include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, among others.

The pause is scheduled to take effect on 21 January and will remain in place indefinitely, pending the completion of the State Department's reassessment of immigrant visa processing protocols.

In November 2025, a State Department cable circulated to diplomatic missions worldwide directed consular officers to enforce expanded screening requirements under the so-called“public charge” provision of US immigration law.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who are likely to become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said in a statement.

He added that immigration from the 75 designated countries would remain suspended while the department reviews its procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals deemed likely to rely on welfare or public benefits.

