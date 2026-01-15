Qatar Attends Ministerial Roundtable On Minerals Sector In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar has participated in a ministerial roundtable on the minerals sector held in Riyadh, on the sidelines of 5th Future Minerals Forum program (FMF 2026) hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, organised by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, brought together ministers and representatives from regional and international organisations concerned with mining and mineral resources. The event is being held from January 13 to 15 under the theme“Dawn of a Global Cause”.

Qatar's delegation to the roundtable was led by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H E Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

Discussions focused on the future of the global minerals sector, including the role of minerals in supporting sustainable economic development, strengthening international cooperation to secure supply chains, and building capacity. Participants also reviewed outcomes from the G20, infrastructure financing mechanisms, supply-chain traceability initiatives, and efforts to harmonise standards, with an emphasis on public-private partnerships.

Dr Al Sayed also took part in the 10th consultative meeting of Arab ministers responsible for mineral resources, where participants reviewed key achievements of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization. Topics included a regional roadmap for energy transition minerals, an Arab artificial intelligence initiative for the mining sector, a unified mining terminology glossary, and the official launch of a digital library for Arab mining studies.

His Excellency held talks, on the sidelines of the event, with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, H E Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef. The meeting focused on strengthening trade partnerships, increasing bilateral trade, and exploring new areas of cooperation in foreign trade.

During his visit, Dr Al Sayed also toured the Expo 2030 Riyadh site to review preparations for the global event.