14 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Hotel In Nangarhar
The blast occurred in the Spinkhor area of Batikot district on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the police headquarters.
“A gas cylinder with a leaking pipe caught fire inside a hotel and subsequently exploded, injuring 14 employees,” the statement said.
Police rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and evacuated the injured to nearby health centres for medical treatment.
