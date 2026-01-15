Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
14 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Hotel In Nangarhar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 14 people have been injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a hotel in eastern Nangarhar province, police said on Thursday.

The blast occurred in the Spinkhor area of Batikot district on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the police headquarters.

“A gas cylinder with a leaking pipe caught fire inside a hotel and subsequently exploded, injuring 14 employees,” the statement said.

Police rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and evacuated the injured to nearby health centres for medical treatment.

Pajhwok Afghan News

