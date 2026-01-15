403
Lebanese army chief meets international officials on military support
(MENAFN) Lebanese Army Commander Rudolph Haykal held discussions on Wednesday with Arab and foreign officials regarding developments in Lebanon and preparations for an upcoming international conference aimed at supporting the military.
A military statement said the meeting included Saudi Foreign Ministry adviser Yazid bin Farhan and French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, alongside the ambassadors of the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and France, as well as Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz.
Participants focused on recent developments in Lebanon and ongoing arrangements for the international conference scheduled to take place in Paris on March 5 to bolster the Lebanese army and internal security forces.
On Aug. 5, 2025, the Lebanese government approved a decision to restrict possession of weapons exclusively to state institutions, including arms held by Hezbollah. In response, the army devised a five-phase plan to implement the measure. Officials said the first phase south of the Litani River has been completed and that the overall process is at an advanced stage, though they warned that Israeli attacks and continued occupation of Lebanese territory are hindering progress.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its refusal to surrender its weapons, calling instead for an end to Israeli attacks and a full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese land.
