Hyundai Motor Partners With Google On AI-Based Humanoid Robotics Tech

MENAFN - Gulf Times) - Hyundai Motor Group announced Tuesday a strategic partnership between Boston Dynamics, its US-based robotics unit, and Google to accelerate the development of humanoid robotics technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI) for future manufacturing application.

The partnership was announced in CES 2026, a major technology exhibition under way in Las Vegas.

The South Korean automotive group clarified in a report that Boston Dynamics will combine its cutting-edge robotics capabilities with AI foundation models of Google DeepMind, the US tech giant's AI research lab.

The move follows Hyundai Motor's agreement last year with Nvidia Corp. to enhance the group's physical AI capabilities, part of the group's growing cooperation with leading global technology firms.

The automotive group also plans to consolidate the capabilities of key units to build an AI robotics ecosystem and establish a system capable of producing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028, according to (Yonhap) News Agency.

In addition, the group plans to open a robotics training facility, named Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC), in the US later this year to conduct pretraining before robots are deployed for manufacturing application.

This step follows a partnership announced by Hyndai Motor last year with Nvidia, aimed at enhancing the group's efforts in the artificial intelligence capabilities, as a part of the group's growth with global leading technology companies.