Hyundai Motor Partners With Google On AI-Based Humanoid Robotics Tech
The partnership was announced in CES 2026, a major technology exhibition under way in Las Vegas.
The South Korean automotive group clarified in a report that Boston Dynamics will combine its cutting-edge robotics capabilities with AI foundation models of Google DeepMind, the US tech giant's AI research lab.
The move follows Hyundai Motor's agreement last year with Nvidia Corp. to enhance the group's physical AI capabilities, part of the group's growing cooperation with leading global technology firms.
The automotive group also plans to consolidate the capabilities of key units to build an AI robotics ecosystem and establish a system capable of producing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028, according to (Yonhap) News Agency.
In addition, the group plans to open a robotics training facility, named Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC), in the US later this year to conduct pretraining before robots are deployed for manufacturing application.
