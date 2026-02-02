403
Judge Dismisses Minnesota Officials’ Request
(MENAFN) A U.S. judge on Saturday refused a request from Minnesota state and local leaders to stop a rapid expansion of federal immigration enforcement activities.
The deployment of almost 3,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to Minnesota over the past month is part of what the Trump administration calls “Operation Metro Surge.”
The goal of the initiative is to implement the president’s directive to intensify actions against unlawful immigration by detaining individuals residing in Minnesota without legal authorization and initiating deportation proceedings.
However, the enforcement campaign has been linked to several deaths, including the widely reported shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE and CBP personnel — incidents that have ignited large demonstrations both in Minnesota and throughout the United States.
In her decision to deny the motion to stop the federal actions, Judge Katherine Menendez recognized that there have been cases of wrongdoing by federal agents.
“There is evidence that ICE and CBP agents have engaged in racial profiling, excessive use of force, and other harmful actions,” Menendez stated in her ruling.
At the same time, Menendez noted that halting the operation “would harm the federal government's efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.”
“Ultimately, the Court finds that the balance of harms does not decisively favor an injunction,” Menendez added, while also acknowledging that the federal campaign “has had, and will likely continue to have, profound and even heartbreaking, consequences on the State of Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and Minnesotans.”
