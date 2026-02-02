403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Issues Warning to Iran Over Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning Sunday regarding Iran's nuclear program, suggesting the Islamic Republic's supreme leader may soon discover if his prediction about regional warfare proves accurate should diplomatic efforts collapse.
Trump referenced recent remarks from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who cautioned that any American military strike against Iran would ignite broader conflict across the region. Washington has been rapidly expanding its military presence in surrounding areas.
Addressing Khamenei's statements, the president highlighted America's deployment of what he characterized as the planet's most formidable naval fleet to the region while voicing optimism for a diplomatic resolution. "Hopefully we'll make a deal," he said.
"We don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump added.
According to Trump, Tehran initiated talks with Washington on Saturday.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker confirmed that same day that Trump has outlined specific requirements for Iran, with future actions hinging on decisions from Iranian leadership. He emphasized the president's limited patience regarding those demands. "The president has been very clear on Iran."
During an interview Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that a "just, fair, and equitable" nuclear agreement with the United States remains achievable in the short term, provided Washington abandons its policy of coercion.
Iran's senior security official Ali Larijani had earlier indicated that a negotiating framework was advancing.
Regional tensions persist as U.S. military operations intensify. Trump has dispatched a "massive armada" toward Iran. Additionally, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer recently conducted a port visit in Eilat, an Israeli coastal city situated at the Red Sea's northern end.
Trump referenced recent remarks from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who cautioned that any American military strike against Iran would ignite broader conflict across the region. Washington has been rapidly expanding its military presence in surrounding areas.
Addressing Khamenei's statements, the president highlighted America's deployment of what he characterized as the planet's most formidable naval fleet to the region while voicing optimism for a diplomatic resolution. "Hopefully we'll make a deal," he said.
"We don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump added.
According to Trump, Tehran initiated talks with Washington on Saturday.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker confirmed that same day that Trump has outlined specific requirements for Iran, with future actions hinging on decisions from Iranian leadership. He emphasized the president's limited patience regarding those demands. "The president has been very clear on Iran."
During an interview Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that a "just, fair, and equitable" nuclear agreement with the United States remains achievable in the short term, provided Washington abandons its policy of coercion.
Iran's senior security official Ali Larijani had earlier indicated that a negotiating framework was advancing.
Regional tensions persist as U.S. military operations intensify. Trump has dispatched a "massive armada" toward Iran. Additionally, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer recently conducted a port visit in Eilat, an Israeli coastal city situated at the Red Sea's northern end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment