Orbs Brings Onchain Perpetuals To Sei Through Gryps Integration

Orbs announced today that Gryps has integrated Orbs' Perpetual Hub Ultra to enable institutional-grade onchain perpetual futures trading on Sei Network. The brings a fully managed, professional perpetuals stack to Sei, expanding access to advanced derivatives infrastructure designed for execution certainty, capital efficiency, and deterministic risk management.

Perpetual Hub Ultra provides a modular, capital-efficient perpetual futures infrastructure that delivers the full perps stack, including hedging, liquidation, oracles, and professional trading interfaces. Powered by Orbs' Layer-3 infrastructure and Symmio's smart contract system, the integration enables Gryps to aggregate deep liquidity, support customizable leverage parameters, and deliver efficient execution without building complex backend infrastructure.

Built exclusively for perpetual futures, Gryps is designed as a professional trading infrastructure rather than a general-purpose DeFi application. Through the integration, Gryps users gain access to intent-based execution coordinated by Orbs' infrastructure, optimizing capital efficiency and execution certainty even during volatile market conditions.

“This demonstrates how advanced onchain derivatives infrastructure can be deployed in a way that meets the operational requirements of professional traders,” said Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs.“By integrating Perpetual Hub Ultra, Gryps is able to deliver institutional-grade perpetuals trading on Sei using a modular, turnkey stack that prioritizes execution quality and predictable risk.”

Perpetual Hub Ultra builds on earlier Perpetual Hub deployments already live across multiple decentralized trading venues. The Ultra version extends these capabilities by enabling platforms to route liquidity from both onchain and offchain sources, including major centralized exchanges, while maintaining decentralized settlement and execution.

As intent-based trading continues to dominate spot markets, Perpetual Hub Ultra brings the same model to perpetual futures. The Gryps deployment further establishes Orbs as the industry standard for turnkey perps infrastructure, enabling decentralized venues to compete with centralized exchanges on performance and user experience while remaining fully onchain.

About Gryps

Gryps is a high-performance perpetual futures trading protocol built on Sei Network for professional and institutional market participants. The protocol focuses on execution quality, capital efficiency, and deterministic risk management through a modular, RFQ-based architecture with non-custodial settlement. Gryps is designed as specialized derivatives infrastructure optimized for scale, reliability, and predictable execution. Learn more at About Orbs Orbs is a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain designed for advanced on-chain trading. Using a Proof of Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer that enables complex logic and scripts beyond the capabilities of standard smart contracts. Orbs powered protocols, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, bring CeFi level execution to decentralized markets. With a global team spanning multiple locations, Orbs continues to innovate at the frontier of blockchain infrastructure. Learn more at Telegram: X: