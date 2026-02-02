403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Emphasizes Importance of Iraqi Government Independence
(MENAFN) The United States on Sunday underscored that an independent Iraqi government is crucial to keeping the country insulated from regional conflicts, reaffirming Washington’s support for Iraq’s sovereignty and political stability.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the US Embassy in Baghdad said the message was conveyed during a meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Mesud Barzani in the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.
The embassy noted that Charge d’Affaires Joshua Harris and Consul General Wendy Green reiterated the US commitment to supporting “a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq,” as well as a strong and enduring partnership with the Kurdish Region. The statement described this collaboration as part of the broader US-Iraq relationship, delivering “concrete benefits for Americans and Iraqis alike.”
Harris emphasized, “Any Iraqi government must remain fully independent and focused on advancing the national interests of all Iraqis.” The embassy added, “Only through such independence can Iraq effectively safeguard its sovereignty, remain insulated from regional tensions, and fully realize the potential of a mutually advantageous partnership with the United States.”
According to the statement, discussions also touched on Iraq’s political landscape, welcomed ongoing consultations in Baghdad, and expressed support for efforts to create an inclusive political framework for all Iraqis, which the embassy said would help “reinforce stability" and enable an "effective U.S.-Iraq partnership.”
The statement comes amid emerging divisions within a coalition of Shiite parties backing former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. The Coordination Framework nominated Maliki as Iraq’s next prime minister, but the nomination faced opposition from the US, with President Donald Trump warning that Washington could withdraw support if Maliki is reinstalled.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the US Embassy in Baghdad said the message was conveyed during a meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Mesud Barzani in the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.
The embassy noted that Charge d’Affaires Joshua Harris and Consul General Wendy Green reiterated the US commitment to supporting “a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq,” as well as a strong and enduring partnership with the Kurdish Region. The statement described this collaboration as part of the broader US-Iraq relationship, delivering “concrete benefits for Americans and Iraqis alike.”
Harris emphasized, “Any Iraqi government must remain fully independent and focused on advancing the national interests of all Iraqis.” The embassy added, “Only through such independence can Iraq effectively safeguard its sovereignty, remain insulated from regional tensions, and fully realize the potential of a mutually advantageous partnership with the United States.”
According to the statement, discussions also touched on Iraq’s political landscape, welcomed ongoing consultations in Baghdad, and expressed support for efforts to create an inclusive political framework for all Iraqis, which the embassy said would help “reinforce stability" and enable an "effective U.S.-Iraq partnership.”
The statement comes amid emerging divisions within a coalition of Shiite parties backing former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. The Coordination Framework nominated Maliki as Iraq’s next prime minister, but the nomination faced opposition from the US, with President Donald Trump warning that Washington could withdraw support if Maliki is reinstalled.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment