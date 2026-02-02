403
Israel Orders Doctors Without Borders to Exit Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday that it has prohibited the medical humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) from continuing its work in the Gaza Strip, instructing the organization to withdraw from the territory by Feb. 28.
The decision was issued by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, the body responsible for coordinating with aid groups active in Gaza and the West Bank. According to the ministry, the move followed MSF’s refusal to hand over detailed rosters of its employees to authorities in Tel Aviv.
In a statement quoted by a newspaper, the ministry said MSF declined “to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region.”
Officials argued that the ban is intended to “enabling legitimate relief activities while preventing the exploitation of humanitarian cover for hostile or terrorist purposes.”
The ministry further asserted that “These employee lists are not shared with external parties and are used solely for internal purposes.”
On Friday, MSF responded that it would not provide names of its Palestinian and international personnel, citing Israel’s unwillingness to “secure assurances to ensure the safety of our staff or the independent management of our operations.”
As one of the biggest humanitarian medical providers in Gaza, MSF plays a critical role in delivering care. Suspending its work is expected to further strain an already fragile and limited healthcare system in the besieged enclave.
Israel’s two-year military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of nearly 71,800 Palestinians and injuries to more than 171,400 others.
The offensive has devastated about 90% of civilian infrastructure, with UN assessments estimating reconstruction expenses at approximately $70 billion.
