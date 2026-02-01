UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Pakistan President Over Terrorist Attacks In Balochistan
Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolence to Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.ALSO READ
- UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan Pakistan says 92 militants killed after attacks in Balochistan
