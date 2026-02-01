Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Pakistan President Over Terrorist Attacks In Balochistan

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Pakistan President Over Terrorist Attacks In Balochistan


2026-02-01 11:29:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, regarding the victims of the terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolence to Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

